Chicago weather: Cooler Monday offers brief break before heat returns Tuesday

The Brief After a stretch of hot weather, Monday will bring cooler-than-average temperatures with a high near 82 degrees. A light lake breeze will keep areas near the water even cooler, and skies will gradually clear. Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance of afternoon storms, continuing through midweek.



After three consecutive weeks with above-average temperatures, today figures to be a bit cooler than normal.

Cloud cover this morning will break for sunshine, but temperatures will only peak at around 82°. A light onshore wind will hold temperatures in the 70s close to the lake.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

The heat comes back tomorrow with highs climbing into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening, but many areas will remain dry.

Wednesday will be partly sunny featuring another chance of a shower thunderstorm at some point during the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Expect similar temperatures on Thursday, but any precipitation is unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday under partly sunny skies. Highs both days will be between 85 and 90°.