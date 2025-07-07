Chicago weather: Cooler Monday offers brief break before heat returns Tuesday
CHICAGO - After three consecutive weeks with above-average temperatures, today figures to be a bit cooler than normal.
Cloud cover this morning will break for sunshine, but temperatures will only peak at around 82°. A light onshore wind will hold temperatures in the 70s close to the lake.
Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s.
Future forecast
What's next:
The heat comes back tomorrow with highs climbing into the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening, but many areas will remain dry.
Wednesday will be partly sunny featuring another chance of a shower thunderstorm at some point during the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Expect similar temperatures on Thursday, but any precipitation is unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday under partly sunny skies. Highs both days will be between 85 and 90°.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.