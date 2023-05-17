Chicago weather: Cooler nights, hazy sunshine, and weekend delight ahead

Expect cooler temperatures Wednesday night as lows drop into the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, the sun will be partially obscured by smoke, resulting in hazy sunshine throughout the day. Southerly winds will pick up, pushing our highs into the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, Friday brings the best chance of rain, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will reach the lower 70s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

However, the weekend promises to be delightful, with mostly sunny skies. On Saturday, expect highs in the upper 60s, and by Sunday, temperatures will rise to the middle 70s.

As we head into next week, temperatures will continue to climb. By Wednesday, highs will reach the lower 80s, and this warming trend may persist through the Memorial Day weekend.

Please note that temperatures will be cooler near the lakeside every day except for Friday.