Chicago weather: Dangerous heat expected Tuesday through Thursday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight: Expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: The heat will build up significantly, with highs reaching around 90 degrees. Heat index values could soar as high as 105, especially in the west, southwest, and south suburbs.

Wednesday and Thursday: These will be the hottest days of the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and heat index values may reach a scorching 110-115 degrees.

Friday: Some relief is on the horizon as temperatures drop back to the lower 80s.

This Weekend: Expect mainly dry conditions over the weekend with highs in the pleasant 70s.

Stay cool and stay hydrated during this hot spell!