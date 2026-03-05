Chicago weather: Dense fog tonight, strong storms possible tomorrow

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for Lake County and Cook County in Northeast Illinois until 6 AM Friday. The Advisory is set to expire at 9 PM this evening for Lake and Porter in Northwest Indiana.

Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s for most of Chicagoland.

Looking ahead:

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Friday with temperatures soaring to near 70 degrees. Some storms may be strong or severe. If storms do indeed become severe, the primary concern will be damaging wind gusts.

Showers and storms will come to an end early Saturday following the passage of a cold front. The rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures remain warm into early next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.