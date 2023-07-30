Chicago weather forecast: Couple more delightful days, then heat and humidity return

Chicago's weather forecast includes a couple more delightful days before the heat and humidity return.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Tim McGill says there will be plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The high temperatures will be in the lower 80s with only moderate humidity.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

However, it will get warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing to near 90 and increased humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday, with highs in the middle 80s.

People lucky enough to be along the lake will find the weather cooler there every day except Wednesday, when the humidity comes for us all.