Chicago weather forecast: Milder temperatures, rain showers

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Chicago
The weather is slowly starting to warm up today with highs reaching 40 degrees. The rest of the week looks even better with each day breaking into the 50s.

CHICAGO - Chicagoans will enjoy milder temperatures this week, a welcome change after a weekend of unseasonably cold weather.

The National Weather Service said some parts of the Chicago area may see sprinkles on Monday, and more widespread periodic rain showers are likely mid-week. Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday night.

  • Monday: High 50, Low 28
  • Tuesday: High 52, Low 38
  • Wednesday: High 56, Low 42
  • Thursday: High 53, Low 41
  • Friday: High 52, Low 35

The NWS warned that dry and blustery conditions will lead to an elevated fire risk on Monday afternoon mainly near and southeast of I-55.