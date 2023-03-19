Chicago weather forecast: Milder temperatures, rain showers
CHICAGO - Chicagoans will enjoy milder temperatures this week, a welcome change after a weekend of unseasonably cold weather.
The National Weather Service said some parts of the Chicago area may see sprinkles on Monday, and more widespread periodic rain showers are likely mid-week. Thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday night.
- Monday: High 50, Low 28
- Tuesday: High 52, Low 38
- Wednesday: High 56, Low 42
- Thursday: High 53, Low 41
- Friday: High 52, Low 35
The NWS warned that dry and blustery conditions will lead to an elevated fire risk on Monday afternoon mainly near and southeast of I-55.