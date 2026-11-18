The Brief Highs should reach about 60 degrees today, then climb into the mid-60s Thursday through Saturday. Sunday rain could affect the Bears game as temperatures fall to the mid-50s. Highs are expected to drop into the 40s early next week.



Unseasonable warmth will continue across the Chicago area for several days before rain and cooler temperatures move in Sunday.

What we know:

Today starts chilly, but temperatures should rise to around 60 degrees in most areas. Skies will be sunny, with gusty southwest winds developing this afternoon.

Tonight will stay breezy and mild, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-40s.

Timeline:

Thursday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies. Friday is also expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies and another unseasonably warm day, with highs in the middle 60s. There is a small chance of a shower.

The bulk of any rain now looks more likely Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-50s before temperatures turn cooler.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much rain will fall Sunday or whether it will affect the Bears game.

What's next:

Highs are expected to be in the 40s for the first couple of days next week.