Chicago weather: Freeze Watch issued after sudden temperature drop

A Freeze Watch has been issued for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana as temperatures are expected to drop sharply overnight following a brief stretch of unseasonably warm weather in the Chicago area.

Temperatures, which climbed into the 80s on Friday, have fallen into the 40s and upper 30s across parts of the region, with some northern suburbs dipping into the 30s and wind chills making it feel even colder. As of Saturday evening, temperatures were around 43 degrees in Chicago, with west winds near 10 mph and wind chills in the upper 30s.

Overnight lows are expected to reach about 37 degrees with clear skies and occasional gusty winds, creating conditions for patchy frost, particularly outside the immediate Chicago metro area. The freeze watch does not include the city itself, where temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees warmer.

The sharp cooldown follows recent rainfall that has moved out of the region. A brief chance of showers is expected Sunday, mainly during a narrow window from late morning into early afternoon, though not all areas are expected to see rain. High temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to remain in the 50s, with increasing sunshine Monday.

Another round of frost or near-freezing conditions is possible Sunday night as skies clear again and high pressure moves in.

Despite the chilly conditions, temperatures are expected to rebound quickly early next week. Highs are forecast to climb into the 70s by Tuesday and remain above average through midweek before cooling slightly heading into next weekend.