Child found safe after vehicle stolen on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief A vehicle was stolen with a 1-year-old boy inside early Wednesday on Chicago's South Side. The vehicle was recovered a short time later, about 10 minutes away, with the child still inside. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation.



A child was found safe after a vehicle he was sitting in was stolen early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The theft happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Urban Avenue in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Police said a 36-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when an unknown person got inside and drove away. A 1-year-old boy was inside the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle was found a short time later, about 10 minutes away, in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue. The child was still inside when officers recovered the vehicle.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for observation. Police said no injuries were reported.

"I was outside my vehicle, putting my other son inside, and that's when my back was turned, I guess, and another individual was walking or hopped out of another car and got inside mine and drove off," said Jelani Eady, the father of the boy.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating the incident.