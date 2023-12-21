Chicago weather: Friday brings rain, unseasonably warm temps

Light showers passed through the Chicago area on Thursday, marking the beginning of an extended period of overcast skies and periodic rain.

Despite the gloomy weather, there's a silver lining in the forecast – mild temperatures. Tonight, temperatures will remain relatively warm, hovering near 40 degrees.

On Friday, expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 40s with widespread rain in the afternoon and evening.

While some showers may linger into Saturday morning, the day is expected to be primarily cloudy with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve on Sunday, temperatures are set to rise into the mid to upper 50s, providing a mild backdrop for the holiday.

Christmas Day itself will bring warm and rainy conditions, with highs in the low to mid 50s.