Chicago weather: Frigid air hangs around Tuesday

Cold temperatures stick around Chicago today so don't step out without the right gear on. Wind chills hovered near 0 degrees along the lakefront this morning.

Some resilient flurries are sticking around southwest of Chicago and in northeastern Indiana.

Chicago has a lot of cloud cover that is in the process of breaking up. We will see a good deal of sunshine here, especially this morning, and then a few clouds will build back in during the afternoon.

During the afternoon, it will be sunny to partly cloudy. The high will scrape 26 degrees but wind chills will hang in there at 8 to 18 degrees.

Tonight, it will not be as cold. In fact, our low is probably going to happen somewhere between 11 p.m. and midnight and then temperatures are going to flatline right in the low 20s. Winds out of the southwest will help prop those temperatures up and then we get out of the deep freeze.

It could hit 40 degrees tomorrow but I'm going to stick with my 39 degrees. Then, we're in the low to mid 40s as we go into the weekend. It might even get into the upper 40s here on Sunday.

We do have a couple of storm systems. They look to be rain-makers Thursday night late saturday night into sunday. No big storms there, but it looks like a little bit of rain on the way later this week.