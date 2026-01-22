Chicago weather: Frigid, windy conditions ahead with extreme cold alerts in effect

Today is chilly with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid 20s. It is gusty with winds of 35-40 mph leading to wind chills in the single digits for many this afternoon.

Extreme cold alerts :

We have a Cold Weather Warning in place for most of Chicagoland from 3 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday. Wind chills will be bottoming out at 30-40 degrees below zero tonight and early tomorrow.

Lows tonight will be around 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

There is a Cold Weather Advisory for the whole area until 9 a.m. Saturday as wind chills will remain around 20 degrees below zero Friday into early Saturday.

Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny, but temperatures will be around 0 as a high. Friday night will be dangerously cold again with lows pushing to about 5 to 10 below zero. Wind chill Friday night will be around 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

This weekend will remain cold with temperatures hardly climbing out of the single digits on Saturday and the mid-teens on Sunday. The nation will have eyes this weekend on the potentially historic winter storm, which will also bring the chance for snow to Chicagoland.

The potential for snow is back Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be late Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. We will be watching for the potential of lake effect snow near the end of this system Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week will be cold with highs in the mid to upper teens Monday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s, and Wednesday will be in the low 20s with partly sunny skies.