Chicago weather: Frosty morning gives way to scattered showers, warmer days ahead

The Brief Morning temperatures dip into the 30s, with some suburbs briefly below freezing. Spotty showers and a possible rumble of thunder arrive later today. Warmer, mostly dry conditions expected for the weekend, especially on Mother’s Day.



It’s a frosty start to the day with widespread temperatures in the 30s. Chicago’s record for the day is 29° and will be unchallenged, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of our colder suburban locations sub freezing for an hour or two.

The rest of the day will feature increasing cloud cover, and a few showers during the afternoon and evening. No heavy rain is expected but later in the day there could be a rumble of thunder. Highs today will be around 60. Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 40s.

What's next:

Friday will be milder with the highest chance of any additional rainfall being south of I-80. Most of Chicagoland will end up being dry.

Over the weekend, Saturday still looks like a good day, but the timing of showers appears to be a bit faster. What that means is a chance for some rain late Saturday and a chance of any rain on Mother’s Day being next to none. Good news for mom!

Highs on Saturday will make it into the low to mid 70s with a cool down on Sunday with low 60s.

Temperatures will remain on the coolish side early next week with a dry day Monday and a few showers around Tuesday with highs both days in the low to mid 60s.