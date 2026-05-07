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Chicago weather: Frosty morning gives way to scattered showers, warmer days ahead

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Published  May 7, 2026 4:58am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
Frosty morning gives way to clouds, scattered showers in Chicagoland

Frosty morning gives way to clouds, scattered showers in Chicagoland

Mike Caplan has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Morning temperatures dip into the 30s, with some suburbs briefly below freezing.
    • Spotty showers and a possible rumble of thunder arrive later today.
    • Warmer, mostly dry conditions expected for the weekend, especially on Mother’s Day.

CHICAGO - It’s a frosty start to the day with widespread temperatures in the 30s. Chicago’s record for the day is 29° and will be unchallenged, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of our colder suburban locations sub freezing for an hour or two.

The rest of the day will feature increasing cloud cover, and a few showers during the afternoon and evening. No heavy rain is expected but later in the day there could be a rumble of thunder. Highs today will be around 60. Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 40s.

What's next:

Friday will be milder with the highest chance of any additional rainfall being south of I-80. Most of Chicagoland will end up being dry.

Over the weekend, Saturday still looks like a good day, but the timing of showers appears to be a bit faster. What that means is a chance for some rain late Saturday and a chance of any rain on Mother’s Day being next to none. Good news for mom!

Highs on Saturday will make it into the low to mid 70s with a cool down on Sunday with low 60s.

Temperatures will remain on the coolish side early next week with a dry day Monday and a few showers around Tuesday with highs both days in the low to mid 60s.

The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.

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