Chicago weather: Get ready for a little taste of fall

The cold front has cleared the area and cooler air is beginning to move in.

Temperatures ranged from 60s in the west suburbs to near 80 in Chicago and northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

While many of us are enjoying a glimpse of the sun, more clouds will move overhead Wednesday evening, and we may see some areas of drizzle.

Skies remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan for cloudy skies on Thursday with a small chance of light showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday looks similar with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

The weekend ahead looks lovely with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.