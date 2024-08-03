Chicago weather: Get ready for sizzling heat, plenty of sunshine

August is off to a hot start with temperatures in the low 90s this weekend.

Don't forget the sun block when you're heading out Saturday because there will be plenty of sunshine to accompany the heat.

Sunday will be a repeat of today with highs in the low 90s. There will be a little more cloud cover, but still plenty of sun.

Monday will drop a few degrees and bring a small chance of showers. By Tuesday temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and will stay there for the remainder of the week.