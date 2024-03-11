Chicago weather: Gusty warmup on the way

Chicago has a big warmup on the way today.

It’s cold out now with temps in the upper 20s in some suburbs but highs are headed for mid 60s this afternoon. It will be sunny too. The downside will be gusty winds of 30-40 mph at times late today. Tonight will be clear and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow could flirt with 70 degrees but for now, I’m settling on 68 degrees with a mix of clouds and sun and gusty winds again in the afternoon.

Wednesday will have a bigger spread in temps around the area with mid 60s likely away from the lake but a late-day cold front snaking down the lake will hold temps in the 40s in northeast Lake County and eventually knock them down in the city as well.

Wednesday night through Thursday will present scattered showers and likely some thunderstorms. Can’t rule out stronger storms in this setup but too early to get overly excited about that possibility. More likely will be the heavy rainfall potential.

Highs Thursday will be in the 50s. On Friday, any early morning showers exit stage right followed by some sun and highs in the upper 40s. The weekend looks quiet with highs not far from 50 degrees.

Next week, there are signs of a significant cooldown. So far, every day this month has been warmer than normal and that trend will continue through this week. Next week? Different story.