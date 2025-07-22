Chicago weather: Haze and high heat to grip city

The Brief Chicago is bracing for a stretch of hot weather, with highs reaching the middle 80s today under partly cloudy skies and lingering haze from distant wildfires. Temperatures are expected to surge into the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with only a slim chance of showers offering brief relief. The heat may ease slightly by Friday with possible rain, but warm conditions will likely continue into the weekend and early next week.



Chicago is in for a stretch of hot summer weather this week, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and only a slight chance of relief from scattered showers.

What to expect:

Today’s highs will reach the mid- 80s under partly cloudy skies, with a few clouds drifting in—especially near the Wisconsin state line—and haze from distant wildfires lingering over the lake.

The heat will build quickly, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing some of the hottest conditions so far this summer: highs near 95 degrees at the lakefront, 96 degrees at O’Hare, and similar readings across the suburbs.

While most of the area should stay dry, there is a small chance of showers that could offer brief cooling, with a better chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures by Friday.

Warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend and early next week, keeping Chicagoans in summer mode through at least Monday.