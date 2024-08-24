Chicago weather: Heat, humidity build into early next week

A late-summer heat wave is expected to hit Chicago early next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will soar and humidity levels will rise significantly, making for uncomfortable conditions.

While the weekend will bring mostly dry weather, with only a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday west of the city, the heat and humidity will begin to build on Monday and Tuesday. Heat indices will likely climb over 100 degrees on both days.

Today and Sunday will remain in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. After the peak heat on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will dip back into the 80s through Friday.