Chicago weather: Heat, humidity build before showers arrive

The Brief Chicago will reach the upper 80s today with increasing humidity. Showers and an isolated rumble of thunder are possible late tonight and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday before another warming trend begins Friday.



Today will be the 14th day in a row with above-average temperatures in Chicago.

It will feel much warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

What's next:

A storm system approaches late tonight and Wednesday and with it, there will be some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.

Rainfall totals, however, in many areas will be underwhelming. Showers may linger in parts of our area into the early afternoon tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

On Thursday it will not be as warm with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

On Friday we start the next warming trend with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Over the weekend and into early next week there will be a few opportunities for showers. Perhaps centered on Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s all three days.