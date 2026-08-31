Chicago weather: Heat index values could reach 100-105 this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through parts of Chicagoland today, bringing brief heavy rain and frequent lightning at times.

A few isolated showers or storms remain possible overnight. Low temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 70s.

Heat advisory issued

A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-80 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-80 for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values as high as 100-105 expected.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible again on Tuesday, and then dry skies are expected on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Shower and storm chances won't stay away for long, we get back to it on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.