Chicago weather: First heat wave of the year next week
CHICAGO - The showers and storms have moved out of the area, leaving some pockets of damage, particularly in the northwest suburbs around Streamwood and surrounding communities.
The rest of today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 60.
What's next:
On Friday there will be a chance of showers favoring our southern counties. It will be the coolest day for a long time with high temperatures only in the low 70s.
Saturday looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, and then we start to really heat up. After a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, Sunday becomes very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Then it’s time for our first true heat wave of the year, starting Monday with a run of 90s, likely most of, if not all of next week. Heat index values will max out in the triple digits. It is still too early to predict if any "ring of fire" thunderstorms could temporarily take the edge off the heat next week.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.