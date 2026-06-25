Chicago weather: First heat wave of the year next week

The Brief Storms have moved out of the Chicago area, leaving pockets of damage in Streamwood and nearby northwest suburbs. Friday will be the coolest day in weeks with highs only in the low 70s before temperatures rebound this weekend. The first true heat wave of the year is expected to begin Monday, with several days of 90-degree temperatures and triple-digit heat index values.



The showers and storms have moved out of the area, leaving some pockets of damage, particularly in the northwest suburbs around Streamwood and surrounding communities.

The rest of today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

What's next:

On Friday there will be a chance of showers favoring our southern counties. It will be the coolest day for a long time with high temperatures only in the low 70s.

Saturday looks partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, and then we start to really heat up. After a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, Sunday becomes very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Then it’s time for our first true heat wave of the year, starting Monday with a run of 90s, likely most of, if not all of next week. Heat index values will max out in the triple digits. It is still too early to predict if any "ring of fire" thunderstorms could temporarily take the edge off the heat next week.