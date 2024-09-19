Chicago weather: Heatwave continues with near 90-degree temps

The Brief Chicago remains unseasonably warm today, with highs near 90 degrees and a chance of showers late tonight and early Friday. The weekend will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and occasional rain possible Sunday and Monday.



Unseasonable warmth continues in Chicago today under mostly sunny skies. Highs won’t be far from 90 degrees.

Tonight starts dry but during the wee hours of the morning a decaying line of showers moves into our viewing area.

The rest of the day will be very warm and a bit more humid. An additional area of showers and storms may flare up chiefly southeast of I-55 during the early to mid-afternoon.

Saturday looks like a dry day with highs in the mid 80s. Each of the next three days will be cooler by the lake.

Sunday and Monday mark the start of a pattern change. Showers and storms will be possible at times bringing more widespread rainfall to our region than whatever falls Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.