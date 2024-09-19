Chicago weather: Heatwave continues with near 90-degree temps
CHICAGO - Unseasonable warmth continues in Chicago today under mostly sunny skies. Highs won’t be far from 90 degrees.
Tonight starts dry but during the wee hours of the morning a decaying line of showers moves into our viewing area.
The rest of the day will be very warm and a bit more humid. An additional area of showers and storms may flare up chiefly southeast of I-55 during the early to mid-afternoon.
Saturday looks like a dry day with highs in the mid 80s. Each of the next three days will be cooler by the lake.
Sunday and Monday mark the start of a pattern change. Showers and storms will be possible at times bringing more widespread rainfall to our region than whatever falls Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.