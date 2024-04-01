Chicago weather: Heavy rain, storms, and snow! We'll see it all in the next 24-36 hours

Rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected to persist on Monday, gradually becoming widespread overnight. Heavy rainfall is anticipated, particularly along I-80 and southward. Some storms may bring the risk of hail and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-88 under a Marginal Risk for severe storms during the evening and overnight hours.

Rainfall is likely to diminish to a few isolated showers by Tuesday morning, followed by another round of scattered storms forecast around midday into the afternoon. Some of these storms could potentially be strong or severe, with the highest likelihood in northwest Indiana. The primary hazards expected are hail and wind.

The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Indiana under a 2% tornado risk for Tuesday, though many models suggest the strongest storms may develop just east of the Chicagoland area.

By Tuesday night, colder air will encroach on the region, bringing a possibility of a rain/snow mix. This is expected to initiate in the north and northwest suburbs, eventually spreading across all of Chicagoland by the evening and into Wednesday. Accumulation concerns are minimal due to temperatures, but areas could see slushy accumulations of 1–2 inches in some spots.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve by Thursday, with a drying trend expected. Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning snow showers. Afternoon highs are anticipated to reach the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be pleasant with dry conditions, sunshine, and temperatures rising into the mid 40s on Friday and lower 50s on Saturday. Clouds are expected to return on Sunday ahead of the next rain chance, which is anticipated to arrive on Sunday night and persist into Monday.