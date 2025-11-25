Chicago weather: High winds, falling temps could impact busy travel time

Mother Nature is going to keep us on our toes throughout the next week here in the Chicago area.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

At the top of the list of things to discuss will be high winds, falling temperatures, and accumulating snowfall throughout this Thanksgiving week and weekend.

Following tonight's cold front, any remaining rain showers will transition to snow showers as temperatures drop into the 30s. Westerly winds are expected to ramp up late tonight, gusting to around 40-45 mph by daybreak Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued to all of Chicagoland from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for gusts as high as 45-55 mph.

Wednesday's high temperatures will go in the books in the 40s, which is where we'll be at midnight. Daytime temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

Wind whipped snow showers may lead to significantly reduced visibilities for travelers, especially north of I-80. While accumulations shouldn't be much more than a dusting, it'll be enough to possibly impact travel with gusty winds in the mix.

What's next:

Thanksgiving Day will be cold and breezy, but fortunately we'll get a break from precipitation.

Plan for partly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. Highs will top out around the freezing mark.

Black Friday starts off cold with morning lows in the low 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but temperatures only warm to around the freezing mark again on Friday.

All eyes are on the weekend when a storm system will likely bring accumulating snowfall to the region. While there remains uncertainty on the exact track of the low-pressure system, which will determine snow amounts, confidence is growing that travel impacts will be felt in Chicagoland Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

For those of you traveling in, out, or around the region this weekend, you'll want to pay close attention to the forecast! Details will become more clear as we get closer to the weekend.