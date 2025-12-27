Chicago weather: High winds and heavy rain give way to snow, colder temps

Strong winds, heavy rain and a sharp temperature drop are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next several days.

Rain will move into the region overnight as winds from the south increase, with soaking rainfall expected Sunday morning and afternoon. Some areas could see more than a half-inch of rain, with isolated totals approaching an inch.

Winds are forecast to strengthen significantly Sunday, with gusts reaching 50 to 55 mph, prompting concerns about unsecured outdoor decorations and travel conditions. Despite highs climbing into the mid- to upper 50s, the weather is expected to be unpleasant due to the strong winds and rain.

Conditions will change rapidly late Sunday into Monday as colder air moves in behind a cold front. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply into the 20s, with a brief period of snow possible early Monday that could affect the morning commute. Skies are expected to clear by the afternoon.

Highs are forecast to remain in the 20s and 30s for much of the upcoming week, with another chance of snow around New Year’s Eve. Sunshine is expected later in the week, with temperatures remaining below seasonal averages.