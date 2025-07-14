Chicago weather: Hot, humid stretch returns with midweek storms likely

The Brief Temperatures dipped below average Sunday for just the second time in four weeks. A warm, mostly sunny stretch returns today, with highs in the upper 80s and patchy morning fog. Midweek brings hotter, more humid weather and scattered showers and storms through Thursday.



For only the second time in the past four weeks, temperatures finished below average on Sunday.

Today expect a warm-up into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. The only hitch will be this morning with some patchy fog, especially southern sections of our viewing area.

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with lows not far from 70.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be even warmer and more humid when highs should reach 90° away from the lakefront. There will be partly sunny skies and a small chance of a shower thunderstorm at night.

On Wednesday it will be continued hot and humid with a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms, punctuating the heat. Showers and storms are most likely on Thursday and that should hold temperatures in the mid 80s.

The chance of rain and thunder goes down Friday and Saturday, but it is not zero. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s then back into the mid 80s on Saturday.