Chicago weather: Hottest day of 2026 brings dangerous heat

We did something in Chicago today that we have not done in 687 days: hit a high temperature of 96 degrees. Can you believe that? You have to go back to August 27, 2024, to find the last time it was this hot. Obviously, that also makes today the hottest day of 2026 (so far). In addition, it's the highest July temperature we have had since 2020.

It's going to remain warm tonight—no surprise there. Lows in the middle 70s and the humidity stays fairly muggy. Otherwise, a clear sky and light wind.

Looking ahead:

Another day of roasting in the oven on Wednesday with highs once again around 96 degrees. It's possible we tag 97, but that may depend on sunshine. While we will start sunny, clouds are expected to build later in the afternoon. Heat index values are expected to be around 100 to 105 degrees in the middle of the afternoon.

A new wrinkle has entered the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday: wildfire smoke. Wildfires are erupting across southern Canada right now and as the wind turns to the northeast, that's going to draw in the smoke. Be prepared for a very hazy/smokey sky on Thursday afternoon. This could also limit our temperatures just a bit, yet highs are still expected to be in the lower 90s.

More 90s on the way for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the middle 70s. There is still a chance for some pop-up storms Friday and Saturday. Depending on what time they develop, severe weather could be possible. The biggest threat would be damaging wind gusts, due to the heat.

It gets "cooler" for Sunday and Monday with highs falling into the upper 80s. Additionally, there is another chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday as a front drops in. Behind that front, we may finally get some real relief from the heat: highs in the upper 70s by next Tuesday.