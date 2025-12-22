Chicago weather: How the Christmas forecast shapes up

Today is mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

What to Expect:

There is a chance for sprinkles, especially in northern counties. It will be a touch gusty with winds up to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with more sunshine. Highs for most on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

It will be cloudy and gray on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There is a chance for rain both days, and highs will be above normal. Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s. Christmas will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with warmer temperatures south.

Christmas night, temperatures will be on the rise! Friday will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night. Sunday is looking to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.