Chicago weather: Illinois sets new tornado record, storm chances return midweek

What a flip today versus what we had on Sunday: sunshine all over the place and highs in the 70s. Plus, no severe weather in our state today.

New tornado record:

As you may have heard, this has been a record-breaking year in Illinois.

Currently, the official number of confirmed tornadoes stands at 149 and that breaks the previous record of 142 set in 2024. That number does not include the deadly storms we had on Father's Day (those survey results will be released in the coming days).

Full forecast:

Tonight will be clear, quiet and cool with lows in the 50s. Expect more sunshine and comfortable air on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s.

Once again this week we will be keeping eyes on Wednesday and Thursday for storm chances. Right now, Wednesday has the best chance. The threat of severe weather appears to be low, but not zero. We'll adjust the forecast as we get closer.

Thursday's chance is a bit more isolated to spotty, but it's a chance nevertheless. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s Wednesday and then again on Thursday.

Looking into the upcoming week, get ready for things to heat up. Highs jump to 80 on Saturday and then we may make a run at 90 in spots on Sunday. Overnight lows climb into the 60s. I cannot completely rule out some nighttime rain and rumbles Sunday night into Monday as a warm front pushes into the area.

Behind that warm front, it's looking to turn hot Monday with highs in the lower 90s and the humidity spiking as well. This may be just the start of a run with highs in the 90s as summer tries to finally settle in for a while.