Chicago weather: January thaw holds with clouds and fog

The Brief Chicago stays mild today with highs in the 40s, clouds, and some fog or drizzle. Warmer air peaks Thursday with low 50s before rain arrives later in the day. A light rain and wet snow mix is possible Saturday, with minor accumulation.



Chicago's January thaw continues in full swing today with highs once again in the 40s. However, it won’t be as sunny.

This morning, fog has been light so far and drizzle is occurring where it was expected across far-northern portions of our area.

While a brief light rain shower is possible later today, most of the time it will simply be cloudy. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some fog once again. Lows will be close to freezing.

What's next:

Tomorrow will feature clearing skies and mild temperatures with highs ranging from the low 40s far north to around 50 far south.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week when low 50s are likely. Rain is now likely to arrive by the afternoon hours and end Friday morning.

With the earlier arrival of the rain, temperatures on Friday will be slightly cooler-reaching the low 40s. A second storm system arrives Saturday and will feature a mix of light rain and wet snow with accumulation of up to 1 inch of snow possible. This is certainly not a big snowstorm.

On Sunday it will be partly cloudy and colder with highs around freezing. By Monday temperatures will climb to 40° again.