Chicago weather: July kicks off with sunshine, mild temps

July opens in spectacular fashion with plenty of sun and mild temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. It will be cooler by the lake.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow morning there will likely be a few showers and storms in the area, mainly north. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before the rest of the day becomes partly sunny and very warm with highs just shy of 90 degrees.

Independence Day looks seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and a chance for showers and storms with specific timing to be determined.