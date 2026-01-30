Winter storm warning issued for Chicago as lake-effect snow ramps up

The Brief Chicago is now under a winter storm warning through midnight as lake-effect snow intensifies. Parts of Cook County could see 6 inches or more of snow, with higher totals near the lake. Snow lingers into Saturday before quieter but cold weather settles in.



A winter storm warning is now in effect for the city of Chicago as lake-effect snow intensifies.

What we know:

Snow began falling in the northern suburbs this morning before spreading across much of the Chicago area into early afternoon.

At times, snow may fall at a heavy rate, leading to some travel difficulties.

The city of Chicago has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning through midnight. Central and southern Cook County could see 6 inches or more of snow, especially closer to the lake.

Heading into the evening hours, it will be northwest Indiana getting hammered by the lake-effect snow. A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 3 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties. These areas could easily get more than a half foot of snow between tonight and tomorrow.

Highs today will be in the upper teens again.

Lake-effect snow will continue tomorrow, possibly sloshing back to the Chicago side, but with less intensity. Nevertheless, there could be some travel impacts at some point tomorrow as the snow finally winds down during the late afternoon hours.

What's next:

Highs tomorrow will make it into the lower 20s. On Sunday it will be partly sunny with a chance of a snow shower or flurry, but at this point any accumulation would be minor or nothing.

Highs will be in the mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday we’ll see temperatures climbing ever so slightly into the upper 20s. Starting Wednesday we might actually tag the 30° mark with a chance for light snow.