Chicago weather: Last cold day before warmer, rainy stretch

It was another chilly start to your day this weekend with below-average temperatures, but that will turn around soon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Daytime high temps are expected to reach around 32 degrees, almost 10 degrees below average for the start of meteorological spring.

We’ll improve to a more seasonable high of the low 40s to start the work week, but then we’ll see a much warmer trend as the week goes on.

The Chicago area will see highs into the 50s and then into the low 60s by Friday.

That said, there will also be a lot more rain for several days this week. So you will need to keep your umbrella handy.