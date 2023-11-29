Chicago weather: Late-week system could bring snow to parts of the area

Prepare for changing weather in the Chicago area as precipitation is expected to move in on Thursday night and continue into Friday.

While the south suburbs can anticipate rain, areas north and west of Chicago might experience a wintry mix. The north and northwest suburbs could potentially transition to all snow for a few hours on Friday morning, making the commute messy.

After a lull in the activity on Friday afternoon, another round of precipitation is possible in the evening and night, featuring both rain and snow.

Saturday's daytime hours look quiet with cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. However, another quick-moving system is expected to arrive on Saturday night and Sunday, bringing more changes to the weather.

Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.