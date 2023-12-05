Chicago weather: Late week warm-up will bring temps close to 60

Weather conditions on Tuesday included lake effect showers, accompanied by temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The showers are expected to taper off tonight, leaving the night predominantly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast offers a break from precipitation, presenting partly sunny conditions with daytime highs in the upper 30s. However, a significant shift in the weather pattern is anticipated for Thursday as a much warmer air mass arrives, driving temperatures into the lower 50s. The warmth continues to build on Friday, with highs reaching the upper 50s.

As of now, indications suggest the warmer air may persist into Saturday, offering a mild start to the weekend. However, a noticeable drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with highs only reaching into the 30s.

The weekend forecast introduces a mix of precipitation. Saturday is predicted to be rainy, while Sunday might bring a transition to a rain/snow mix.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the evolving weather conditions, especially with the potential for a weekend weather shift.