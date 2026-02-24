Chicago weather: Late week warm-up will bring temps into the 50s

A storm system passing north of Chicagoland will bring a cold front through the area this evening, possibly touching off a few sprinkles or flurries.

Skies will clear through the night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday looks cool and sunny with temperatures only warming into the mid 30s. Another storm system will be near the region Wednesday night, but it appears any meaningful snow chances will likely pass south of our area.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s and then we soar into the upper 50s on Friday!

Soak in the warmth while it's here. Cooler air settles in over the weekend with snow chances possible.