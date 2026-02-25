Chicago weather: A late week warm-up will bring temps near 60!

Tonight will bring the chance for a few snow showers, mainly over the southern portions of Chicagoland. Temperatures will be seasonably cold in the low to mid 20s.

Looking ahead:

Thursday looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Friday is the winner of the week with sunshine and highs soaring to near 60 degrees.

The weekend will be much colder with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday and then near 30 on Sunday. A storm system will pass by the region on Saturday, likely bringing a chance of light snow to parts of Chicagoland.