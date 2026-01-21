Chicago weather: Late week wind chills could drop to -35 in Chicagoland

An arctic front will slide through Chicagoland this evening, bringing gusty snow showers along with it. With occasional wind gusts as high as 40 mph, drivers should be aware of quickly changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

While accumulations will be minor, blowing snow and a light coating of snow will cause travel impacts through the evening.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens tonight with a few of our usual cold spots falling into the upper single digits. Thursday night is when the dangerous cold settles in.

Extreme Cold Watch :

An Extreme Cold Watch has been issued for all of northeast Illinois from late Thursday night until midday Friday for wind chills as low as -35. Conditions this cold can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Be sure to take precautions to protect yourself and your pets!

Temperatures remain frigid on Friday with daytime temperatures likely remaining a degree or two below zero. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. On Friday night, temperatures will once again drop to 5 to 10 degrees below zero with wind chills likely around -20.

The weekend forecast seems to be changing. While Saturday is expected to be mainly dry, there is a chance that we could see snow sneaking in Saturday night into Sunday as a system passes south of the area.

Temperatures will remain cold whether we see snow or not. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper single digits and then we're in the mid-teens on Sunday.