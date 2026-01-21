Chicago weather: Late week wind chills could drop to -35 in Chicagoland

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Central Cook County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Grundy County, Jasper County, Newton County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 9:30 PM CST, Northern Cook County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Central Cook County

Published  January 21, 2026 7:20pm CST
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Emily Wahls has your weather update! 

CHICAGO - An arctic front will slide through Chicagoland this evening, bringing gusty snow showers along with it. With occasional wind gusts as high as 40 mph, drivers should be aware of quickly changing road conditions and reduced visibility. 

While accumulations will be minor, blowing snow and a light coating of snow will cause travel impacts through the evening.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens tonight with a few of our usual cold spots falling into the upper single digits. Thursday night is when the dangerous cold settles in.

Extreme Cold Watch :

An Extreme Cold Watch has been issued for all of northeast Illinois from late Thursday night until midday Friday for wind chills as low as -35. Conditions this cold can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Be sure to take precautions to protect yourself and your pets!

Temperatures remain frigid on Friday with daytime temperatures likely remaining a degree or two below zero. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. On Friday night, temperatures will once again drop to 5 to 10 degrees below zero with wind chills likely around -20.

The weekend forecast seems to be changing. While Saturday is expected to be mainly dry, there is a chance that we could see snow sneaking in Saturday night into Sunday as a system passes south of the area. 

Temperatures will remain cold whether we see snow or not. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper single digits and then we're in the mid-teens on Sunday.

