Chicago weather: Light snow may lead to slick roads tonight and early Monday

Welcome to February! We have a seasonably cool week on tap with just a couple chances for light snow.

Looking back on the month of January, Chicago was 3.3 degrees colder than normal with an average temperature of 21.9 degrees. O'Hare recorded 11.3 inches of snowfall, but of course, other areas around Chicagoland picked up far more due to two significant lake-effect events.

The bitter cold we experienced last week is gone for now, and we're looking forward to a relatively seasonable week ahead. Light snow is moving into Chicagoland this evening and will bring a dusting to a half inch of accumulation to the area tonight. Lows will fall into the upper teens.

A few lingering snow showers are possible early Monday, but most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s. Another small chance for light snow arrives Monday night into early Tuesday with lows in the mid teens.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Wednesday and Thursday look nice with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s on Wednesday and then lower 30s on Thursday.

There is another small chance for a few snow showers on Friday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Cooler air is set to arrive in time for the weekend with highs dropping to near 20 on Saturday.