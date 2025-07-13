Chicago weather: Lower humidity, sunshine make for comfortable Sunday

Lower humidity and dew points along with sunshine are helping to make Sunday a more comfortable day, although some far south suburbs could see showers later in the afternoon.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Sunday started out dry but with a bit of haze coming from Canadian wildfires.

But the temperatures were quite mild, starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The forecast highs in the lower 80s throughout much of the Chicago area and in the upper 70s near the lake.

The normal high is 85 degrees this time of year.

Those late afternoon showers will mostly be south of the Kankakee River and possibly in Northwest Indiana.

What's next:

But starting on Monday, the humidity levels are expected to go back up.

Daytime highs tomorrow will be just shy of 90 degrees, but it will stay dry.

Tuesday will see some chance of showers, but the best chance for rainfall will be on Wednesday into Wednesday night.