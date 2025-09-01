Chicago weather: Meteorological fall welcomed with sunshine, 70s

Summer is over! Today is the first day of meteorological fall.

After our recent spate of cool weather, today will be a little bit warmer with highs making it into the upper 70s. It will be cooler near the lake, but everyone will enjoy plenty of sunshine.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows around 60°.

Tuesday should be the warmest day for quite a while with highs in the low 80s. Skies will once again feature plenty of sunshine.

On Wednesday, a cold front will be moving in producing scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Out ahead of that front, highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s from north to south.

Behind that front, the coolest air in months arrives for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be only in the 60s with most of our area experiencing low temperatures in the 40s. There is a chance for a few showers again on Friday with a reinforcing shot of cool air heading into the upcoming weekend.