Chicago weather: Mid-60s Thursday with an unsettled weekend ahead

After a frosty start, sunshine drives highs into the mid 60s most areas this afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler near the lake.

Tonight features increased cloud cover but I remain thoroughly unimpressed with rainfall prospects for the vast majority of our viewing area with a storm system sliding well to our south.

There could be a light shower overnight in our far south counties but that’s about it.

Tomorrow is dry and partly sunny with highs a few degrees cooler than today.

The weekend remains unsettled but far from soaked. It looks like a few showers attend a cold frontal passage around mid day or early afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Cooler air takes hold Sunday with highs in the low 50s and a few light showers around.