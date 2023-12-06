Chicago weather: Mild conditions give way to weekend chill with possible rain-snow mix

The weather forecast for the upcoming days indicates a gradual shift in conditions, with mild temperatures giving way to cooler and potentially wet weather over the weekend.

Tonight: Expect decreasing clouds overnight with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: The morning will bring partly cloudy skies, transitioning to sunny conditions later in the day. High temperatures are expected to reach around 50 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds are anticipated, but temperatures will remain warm, reaching well into the 50s.

Friday night to Saturday: Rainfall is expected to begin Friday night, continuing into the first half of Saturday. Showers are likely to taper off in the afternoon, with the possibility of complete drying Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunday: There is a slight chance of a few snow flurries or sprinkles, although the likelihood appears low.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s, but a cold front will bring a swift drop in the afternoon/evening. Saturday night temperatures are expected to drop to near 30 degrees, and Sunday's high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s.