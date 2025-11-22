Chicago weather: Mild start to the week before Thanksgiving cold snap moves in

Mild weather will continue through the start of the week before colder temperatures settle in for Thanksgiving.

Temperatures reached the upper 40s Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with winds out of the west-southwest around 13 mph. Clouds are expected to clear overnight as lows dip into the upper 30s.

Sunday will bring sunshine and highs around 55 degrees, several degrees above normal for late November. Monday will start dry with similar highs in the mid-50s, but rain is expected to move in by late afternoon and continue through Monday night into early Tuesday.

Showers could linger into Tuesday before drier and cooler weather returns midweek. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Wednesday, with Thanksgiving Day expected to be colder, reaching only the mid-30s.

The weekend following the holiday will stay chilly, with highs in the 30s—slightly below seasonal averages. Despite the cooldown, forecasters say travel conditions for Wednesday should be favorable across most of the region.