Chicago weather: Mild start to the week continues Tuesday

It was a mild start to the workweek with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The average high for this time of February is 34 degrees with an average low of 20 degrees.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s and gusty south-southwest winds. Tuesday looks a tad warmer than we experienced today with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures drop back to the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday but will likely top out above average in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and then mostly cloudy on Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs near 40. At this time, the weekend appears to stay mainly dry, although there is a storm system we'll have to watch closely.