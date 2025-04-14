Chicago weather: Mild stretch continues with temps in the 60s

The Brief Chicago will enjoy a third straight day of 60-degree highs today, though a cold front will pass through with only light showers. The rest of the week features cooler but still mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s to 70s and occasional chances for showers or storms. Friday is expected to be the warmest day, but it may also bring strong thunderstorms.



Today will be the third day in a row with highs in the 60s. This will happen despite the passage of a cold front later this morning. Only a few light showers will accompany that front. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be cooler but not cold by April standards. Highs make it into the lower 50s with partly sunny skies. There is a small chance of a light shower early in the morning. Winds will be rather blustery, at times gusting to more than 30 mph.

Wednesday looks like a mostly sunny day with temperatures again topping out in the 50s.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 60s under partly sunny skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the evening.

Friday will be the warmest day of the bunch with highs well into the 70s. This comes at a price, however, with a chance for thunderstorms which could be strong.

Saturday will be breezy and mild with highs near 60 before the next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives by Sunday.