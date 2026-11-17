The Brief Chicago warms to near 60 on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers are possible Saturday, with the best chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures fall into the 40s on Sunday, and the forecast looks dry for travelers Monday and Tuesday.



Another stunning day in the books! Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 50s today under sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows ranging from the mid 30s in the suburbs to near 40 in Chicago.

We'll keep the nice weather going for a few more days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will warm to near 60 tomorrow, and then we're in the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance of rain moves in over the weekend, but it doesn't look like either day will be a wash. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, although the better chance of rain arrives Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Saturday, and then we're looking at falling temperatures during the day on Sunday. Daytime temperatures on Sunday will fall from the mid 50s into the 40s.

Next week will be quite a bit cooler with fairly seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday. As of now, it appears early next week will be dry... good news for travelers!