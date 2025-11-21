Chicago weather: Mild, sunny weekend ahead before rain returns Monday

A mild and mostly sunny weekend is in store for the Chicago area following a stretch of late-week rainfall.

Clouds lingered over much of the region Friday evening, but north winds and drier air are expected to clear skies overnight. Temperatures hovered in the low- to mid-40s around the city, dipping into the 30s near the Wisconsin state line.

Saturday is expected to start sunny before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, with highs around 51 degrees. Sunday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures near 53.

Clouds are forecast to return Monday, along with a chance of rain late in the day and into Tuesday morning — likely the best opportunity for precipitation next week. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Tuesday before cooling into the 40s Wednesday and dropping to the 30s by Thanksgiving.