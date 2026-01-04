Chicago weather: Mild temperatures, drizzle and possible late-week snow

Chicago will see unseasonably mild and mostly cloudy weather to start the week, with occasional fog and light drizzle.

Highs are expected to reach about 43 degrees Monday under mostly cloudy skies, with patchy fog possible. Light drizzle may develop at times over the next several days. Temperatures will climb to around 45 degrees Tuesday and 48 degrees Wednesday.

Rain is expected Thursday into Friday, with a chance of some snowfall as temperatures cool. Saturday’s high is forecast near 37 degrees, though no significant snowfall is expected. Conditions are expected to turn sunnier Sunday, with a high near 32 degrees.

Average high temperatures for early January are around 30 to 31 degrees, making the forecast well above normal. Temperatures could approach the 50s later in the week as the region experiences unusually mild conditions heading into the second week of January.