Chicago weather: Mild temps and chance of rain

A few lingering sprinkles are around this morning and there’s a small chance of a shower this afternoon popping up on a lake breeze.

Otherwise, it’s cloudy this morning with more afternoon sun and cooler temps. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s well west. Humidity levels will drop by nightfall.

Tomorrow looks mild with highs not far from 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Showers could return as early as tomorrow night and continue into at least early Saturday. Highs will be around 80.

Sunday and Monday should be mainly if not entirely dry with shower prospects increasing Tuesday.